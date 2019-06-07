Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €202.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €202.00 ($234.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €179.00 ($208.14) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €185.84 ($216.09).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €141.84 ($164.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1 year high of €166.08 ($193.12).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.