Vivo Energy (VVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivo Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

VVO opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. Vivo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 93.71 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

In other Vivo Energy news, insider Johan Depraetere sold 132,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £152,440.55 ($199,190.58).

About Vivo Energy

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.