Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

VSH stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $745.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.26 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

