Visa Inc (V) Holdings Trimmed by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Visa were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 830,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $124,619,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

Visa stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

