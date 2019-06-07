Viomi Technology (VIOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.00 million. Viomi Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 302,646 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

