Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,562.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,566 shares of company stock worth $3,373,370. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 248,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,297. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

