Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,581. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

