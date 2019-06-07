ViaSat’s (VSAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $105.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ViaSat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.49.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.98. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $563,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,842.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,562,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 113.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

