Headlines about Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have trended very positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capgemini earned a news impact score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CGEMY stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Capgemini has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $27.95.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Capgemini (CGEMY) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/very-positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-capgemini-cgemy-stock-price.html.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.