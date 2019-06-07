Veru (VERU) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) has been given a $5.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.41. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 91.61%. Research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 22,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $32,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,899 shares of company stock worth $188,283. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Veru by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Veru by 42.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.