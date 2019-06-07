Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) CAO Sells $432,750.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,426,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,902,000 after acquiring an additional 275,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,790,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,505,000 after acquiring an additional 165,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

