The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,237,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,471. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $82.32.

WARNING: “Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-shares-bought-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.