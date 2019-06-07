Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

