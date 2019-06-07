Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,458,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $73,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 307,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 273,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 227,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,111. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

