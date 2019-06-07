VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for 1.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 287.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $49.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

