ValuEngine Upgrades Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ISSC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

In other Innovative Solutions & Support news, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,150.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,417,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

