ValuEngine Lowers Quotient (QTNT) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QTNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

QTNT stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Quotient has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $213,445.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,154.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quotient by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,682 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 967,096 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,697,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 892,882 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 811,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

