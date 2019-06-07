ValuEngine Lowers At Home Group (HOME) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 249,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

