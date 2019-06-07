ValuEngine Downgrades Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Sell

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIVB. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 23,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,723. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $333.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $62,654.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 843,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the period. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

