VALEO/S (VLEEY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded VALEO/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

