US Bancorp DE Sells 2,526 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 498,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $60,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOMB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 26,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/us-bancorp-de-sells-2526-shares-of-home-bancshares-inc-homb.html.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.