US Bancorp DE Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,555 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,326.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,511 shares of company stock worth $4,865,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Gabelli cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

