Universal Display Co. (OLED) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,680 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $51,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Universal Display from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Universal Display to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $757,250.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,486.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,492. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. 127,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,406. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

