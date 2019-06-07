United Overseas Australia (UOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.75

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), with a volume of 314851 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

