UBS Group (UBS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.17

News coverage about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected UBS Group's score:

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, FIG Partners lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $11.77 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

