Twitter Inc (TWTR) Insider Sells $45,625.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $46,462.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $43,362.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $39,050.00.

Twitter stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 15,394,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,274,258. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $202,600,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $140,191,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,309,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,003,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,307,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

