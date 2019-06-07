Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI opened at $9.41 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer L. Good purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Vanlent purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 391,250 shares of company stock worth $3,912,500.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.