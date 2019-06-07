Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Invests $189,000 in Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,242. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.81. 29,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $158.73. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

