Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 212.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for about 1.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.
Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 400,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,335. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $23.47.
Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.10 million.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
