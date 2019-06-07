TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00013492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $549,980.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00078939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00187613 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001933 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006651 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,180,902 coins and its circulating supply is 16,070,452 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.