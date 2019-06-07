Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Holdings Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley bought 2,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Karro bought 2,900 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,966.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,471.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tivity Health Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Tivity Health to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Tivity Health to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

