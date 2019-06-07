Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $841,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIF. Loop Capital raised shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $152.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $91.19 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

