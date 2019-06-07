Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 28,804 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,804 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.85.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.66). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

