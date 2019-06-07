The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (ZTR)

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

