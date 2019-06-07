The GEO Group (GEO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The GEO Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.