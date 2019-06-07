The Carlyle Group (CG) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.15.

CG opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 801,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,656,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

