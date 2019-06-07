Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 40,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,932,999.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,066.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $494,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,345 shares of company stock worth $3,751,648. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

TER stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 24,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,980. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.23 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/teza-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.