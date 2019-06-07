Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $703,000 in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,831 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush set a $71.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

BBY stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,172. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Best Buy news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,535,814 shares of company stock valued at $103,976,239. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/teza-capital-management-llc-invests-703000-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.