Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 50 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $738.78 per share, with a total value of $36,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $730.07 per share, with a total value of $36,503.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $799.00 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $790.32 per share, with a total value of $39,516.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $790.09 per share, with a total value of $39,504.50.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $831.23 per share, with a total value of $29,924.28.

On Monday, May 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $860.09 per share, with a total value of $30,963.24.

On Friday, May 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $845.42 per share, with a total value of $30,435.12.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.84 per share, with a total value of $30,162.24.

On Monday, May 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $787.20 per share, with a total value of $28,339.20.

On Friday, May 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $780.78 per share, with a total value of $28,108.08.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $9.36 on Friday, hitting $737.61. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 132.12% and a net margin of 162.78%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 50 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/texas-pacific-land-trust-tpl-major-shareholder-kinetics-asset-managem-horizon-buys-50-shares.html.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.