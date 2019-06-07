Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. CIBC currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,175 shares of company stock valued at $263,144. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

