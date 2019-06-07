Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. CIBC currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.52.
Shares of TEVA opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $25.96.
In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,175 shares of company stock valued at $263,144. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
