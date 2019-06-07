Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTPH. Gabelli cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 935,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 785,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 275,944 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,939 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 12,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,625. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.90. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.01% and a negative net margin of 383.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

