Tetra Tech (TTEK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.83.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,618 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $272,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 624 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,663 shares of company stock worth $2,401,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 73,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

