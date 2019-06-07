Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $98,489,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $22,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,014,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $8,067,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $58,679.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

