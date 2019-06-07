Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,566,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,908 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $321,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock worth $529,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.15.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,993. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The business had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

