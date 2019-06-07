Telenav (TNAV) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get Telenav alerts:

TNAV opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 37,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $229,337.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telenav by 1,645.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Telenav during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telenav by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.