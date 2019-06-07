Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) President Sells $473,620.94 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $473,620.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 87.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,073,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,230,000 after buying an additional 487,319 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

