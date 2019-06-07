Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.08.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.27 and a 52-week high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.