TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (AC) to Buy

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$44.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.91.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.10. 536,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,354. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$20.33 and a 52-week high of C$41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.