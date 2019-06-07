TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 79.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 38,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,618 in the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.72. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $220.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/td-asset-management-inc-has-1-million-holdings-in-paycom-software-inc-payc.html.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.