Tate & Lyle (TATE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 620 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 737.78 ($9.64).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 731.20 ($9.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 20.80 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Nick Hampton sold 333,000 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.47), for a total value of £2,414,250 ($3,154,645.24).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.